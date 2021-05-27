Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.59. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

