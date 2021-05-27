Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 248%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $51.47.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.