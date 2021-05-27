Geller Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.44. 95,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

