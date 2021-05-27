Desjardins Increases Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$5.75

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $$3.36 during trading hours on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

