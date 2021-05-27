Desjardins Increases Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$5.75

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $$3.36 during trading hours on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

