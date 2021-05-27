Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $2,434.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,325.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,010.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

