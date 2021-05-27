Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$133.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded up C$1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$125.98. 1,302,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,110. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$88.99 and a 1-year high of C$126.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.87. The firm has a market cap of C$179.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.