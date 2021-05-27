Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$133.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.90.
RY stock traded up C$1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$125.98. 1,302,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,110. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$88.99 and a 1-year high of C$126.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.87. The firm has a market cap of C$179.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59.
In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
