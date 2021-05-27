Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 626,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 314,369 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 864,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 169,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,632,000.

BATS PFFD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 677,760 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

