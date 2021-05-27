Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.14. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

