Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.93. 41,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,256. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

