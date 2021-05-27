Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 4,840 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 390,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,550,398. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.