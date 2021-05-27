Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.06% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

