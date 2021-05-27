Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

