Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,247.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 3,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

