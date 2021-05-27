NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.