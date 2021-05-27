NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

