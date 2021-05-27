Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Wipro posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

