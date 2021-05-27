The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,384.86 ($70.35).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

In related news, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

Shares of BKG traded down GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,608 ($60.20). The company had a trading volume of 245,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,421. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a one year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,635.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,522.55.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.