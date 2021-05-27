Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. 50,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,979,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.05.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

