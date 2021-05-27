The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 31,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

