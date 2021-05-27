Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

