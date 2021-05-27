2,111 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.66. 18,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

