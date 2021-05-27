Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises 4.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

