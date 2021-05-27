JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

