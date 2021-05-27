Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. 51,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.