Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. 69,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,188. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.