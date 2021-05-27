Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 25,525 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,525 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 261,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,262,715. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

