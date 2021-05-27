Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. Ameresco accounts for about 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ameresco worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameresco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ameresco by 163.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,075,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 2,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,075. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,000 shares of company stock worth $25,657,300. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

