South Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 5.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.07. 751,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,570,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.