Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 22,347 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 2.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 9,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

