Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Raised by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises about 1.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Trimble by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 11,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.