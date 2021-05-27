Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) is BHZ Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,518 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up 3.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $16,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

