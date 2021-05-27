BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 59,056 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Heritage Commerce comprises approximately 2.0% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Heritage Commerce worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $705.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

