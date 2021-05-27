BHZ Capital Management LP Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Community Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,601. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.89. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

