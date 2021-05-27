BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3 Million Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Carter Bankshares worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARE. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

