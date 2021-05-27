AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,650. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47.

