Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $11.94 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,927. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

