Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.40 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.33.

BILL stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.38. 6,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -182.32 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,055.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,326 shares of company stock worth $18,478,533. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

