Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Shares of CVCO traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.32. 1,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.61. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

