iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,235. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

