Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,880 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $50.42. 6,261,314 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

