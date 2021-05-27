Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

