Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 290,532 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $42.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after buying an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $6,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

