Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $29.04

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $28.28. Bristow Group shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 1,326 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $811.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.