QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Gap Up to $67.64

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.64, but opened at $70.97. QAD shares last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

