Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 97,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,264,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

SESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

