Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $68.69

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $66.41. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 34 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

