Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.25

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 15880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 3.19.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

