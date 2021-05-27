Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
