Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Millennium Investment & Acquisition alerts:

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.