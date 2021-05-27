Trane Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,015% compared to the average volume of 175 call options.

TT traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.61. 2,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,812. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

