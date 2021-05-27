Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.